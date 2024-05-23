Certified Advisory Corp Takes $140,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 154,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 381,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 227,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 1,077,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

