Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires Shares of 9,296 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000.

SUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. 510,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,993. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

