Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

