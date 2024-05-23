Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

