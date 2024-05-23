Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.14 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 781,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average of $229.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

