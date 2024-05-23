Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,446. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

