Citizens & Northern Corp Has $8.40 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

