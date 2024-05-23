Citizens & Northern Corp Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 357,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,923 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

