Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 271 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.36. 1,972,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

