Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 331 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.20. 768,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,531. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day moving average is $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

