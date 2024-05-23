Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 364 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.66. 10,433,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,971,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.