Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 408 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 163,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,553. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.95 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.71 and a 200-day moving average of $423.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

