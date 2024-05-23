Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 426 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,001,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
