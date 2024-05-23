Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 450 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 386,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

PANW traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.30. 3,100,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,245. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.08 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

