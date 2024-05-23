Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 560 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 11,188,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,869. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.