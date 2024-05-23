Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 632,666 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,372,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kellanova by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

