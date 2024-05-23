Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CLF opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.