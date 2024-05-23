Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 3,191,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,446,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

