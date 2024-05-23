Commerce Bank Acquires 322 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $164,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,856. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.