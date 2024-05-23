Commerce Bank Has $124.67 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $124,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 2,498,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,078. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

