Commerce Bank Has $83.33 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,702. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

