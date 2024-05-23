Commerce Bank Has $85.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.14. 1,723,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,578. The company has a market cap of $324.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

