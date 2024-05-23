Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $65,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.4 %

PH stock traded down $18.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $527.51. 786,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.07 and a 200-day moving average of $499.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

