Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.92% of Valvoline worth $44,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

