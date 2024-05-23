Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

