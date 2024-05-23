Commerce Bank Sells 13,158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.67% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $70,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,107. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

