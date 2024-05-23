Commerce Bank Sells 14,287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $139,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 324,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. 525,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

