Commerce Bank Sells 15,443 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.37. 516,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,695. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,390,951. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

