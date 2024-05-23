Commerce Bank Sells 6,131 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $61,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.88. 776,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

