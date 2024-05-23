Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 75,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 16.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

