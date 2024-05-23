Compound Price Up 4% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $57.37 or 0.00084821 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $473.21 million and $40.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,248,376 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,248,341.39068708 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.55215237 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $30,595,744.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

