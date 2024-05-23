Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,413 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

