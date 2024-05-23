Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,413 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
