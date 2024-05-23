Contrasting SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($1.00) -0.41 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.21 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

