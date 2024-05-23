Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 72,001 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,428 shares of company stock worth $7,613,612 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

