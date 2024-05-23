CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $55.06. 521,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,717,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.80.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.