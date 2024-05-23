CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $55.06. 521,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,717,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

