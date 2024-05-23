Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 92.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

