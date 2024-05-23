D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,736.78 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,539.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,583.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

