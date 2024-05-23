D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 330 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,015 shares of company stock worth $86,751,357. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $799.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $790.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
