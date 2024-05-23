Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,157 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 830,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,731. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

