Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.08. 544,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

