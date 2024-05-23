Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 118 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $132,189,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $783.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $698.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.03. KLA Co. has a one year low of $404.80 and a one year high of $790.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.