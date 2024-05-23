Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

