Davis R M Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $123.30. 46,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,532. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.