DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00085958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012641 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

