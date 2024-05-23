Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director Sells C$35,000.00 in Stock

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 1,750,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv acquired 250,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$6,250.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of CVE NINE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.03. 68,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,300. The firm has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.44.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

