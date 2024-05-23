Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 281,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,024. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

