Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $60,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 509,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,764. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.