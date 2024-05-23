Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after buying an additional 708,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 525,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

