dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNTL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

