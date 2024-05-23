DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 99,171 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $105,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $125.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

